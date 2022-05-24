Hunter Local Land Services district vets are urging anyone who hunts or comes into contact with feral pigs to take extra care with their personal hygiene and safety, with confirmed cases of brucellosis in the Hunter region and increasing cases in local hunting dogs.
District vet Jim Kerr said anyone who may come into contact with feral pigs must be aware of the risks.
"If you own land where feral pigs occur, or are engaged in feral pig control, I recommend taking precautions to protect your health," he said.
"In addition to the risk that infected feral pigs pose to domestic pig populations, brucellosis also poses serious health risks to humans and dogs, so really you should just presume any feral pig you come upon is potentially infected, and take appropriate safety measures to reduce your risks.
"Considering other zoonotic diseases feral pigs can carry such as leptospirosis and Q-fever, it is always important to ensure good hygiene and protect your animals as well."
Local Land Services said pig hunting dogs were at high risk, and could potentially pass on the infection to other dogs and humans.
The agency is urging people to take protective steps such as wearing protective gear when coming into contact with feral pigs and practicing safe slaughtering and gutting methods.
Landholders being impacted by feral pigs are being urged to report sightings to Local Land Services Biosecurity Officers on 1300 795 299 or via FeralScan.
