Newcastle Olympic midfielder Paige Kingston-Hogg gaining ground with each outing in NPLW NNSW

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 25 2022 - 6:22am, first published 4:30am
Paige Kingston-Hogg proved pivotal to Newcastle Olympic's 5-2 win over Maitland last weekend. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

The return of strike weapon Jemma House and an important win over third-placed Maitland were not the only things that had Newcastle Olympic coach Paul DeVitis smiling last weekend.

