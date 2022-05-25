Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Edrick Lee's turbulent ride at the Newcastle Knights guides him home to Brisbane and new NRL side the Dolphins

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 25 2022 - 8:21am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Edrick Lee's experiences over almost four years at the Newcastle Knights have shaped him for life.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.