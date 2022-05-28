Lure Drivers and Track Curators Conference a rousing success

Like many businesses around the world, COVID-19 had significant impacts on the greyhound racing industry, which has forced us all to adapt and change.
But as we continue to emerge in a new environment it was great to finally see - after a number of false starts and some rescheduling - that we were able to hold our Lure Drivers and Track Curators Conference recently.
The conference is usually an annual event where curators and lure drivers from around NSW gather to listen to industry experts and some of our leaders at GRNSW, and discover new innovations and technology, and hear about all the updates within the industry.
The conference was held at the newly opened Richmond racetrack and attendees came from as far afield as Broken Hill, Wagga, Temora and Tweed Heads, and I have already received some very positive feedback about the two-day event.
The Ladbrokes 715
I'm delighted that one of the industry's most loyal and long-time sponsors Ladbrokes, will have the naming rights for our upcoming feature event.
The inaugural running of the world's richest distance race will now be known as The Ladbrokes 715.
The event which carries $500,000 in prizemoney to the winner, has already attracted much interest from around the country, and heats will be held at Newcastle's Ladbrokes Gardens on June 4 with the final the following week on June 11.
Big week
It has been a very good week for two Greyhounds As Pets ambassadors. Tokyo Olympic gold medal winner Jess Fox was presented with her Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) at Government House in Sydney, while another ambassador, Tim Cahill, was delighted that his former English Premier League football club Everton avoided relegation after spending the past few weeks near the drop zone. Congratulations to you both.
Mega month
More congratulations go to trainer Jason Mackay and owners Marty, Fiona and Cammo Hallinan on the win of Zipping Maserati in the Brother Fox final at Dubbo on May 21.
The Dubbo club's feature event kicked off what is being labelled the Mega Month of Regional Racing, with more than $1 million in feature race prizemoney on offer to participants. There will be a smorgasbord of feature events scheduled around NSW in coming weeks, with the headline event The Ladbrokes 715.
Among the other features over the next month are the Gosford Goldmine, Wagga's Graeme Hull Memorial Cup, the Chief Havoc Cup at Gunnedah, The Thunderbolt at Grafton (the richest shortcourse event in the world), and wrapping up the month will be the Derby and Oaks finals at the newly upgraded Richmond circuit.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
