Where were you raised and what influenced your career?
I grew up in South Africa in the '80s and '90s, and I think growing up in Africa has influenced me to always fight for the underdog. I think this is why I'm always trying to democratise technology. I believe a small growing business should have access to the same software and advantages as a large multinational.
Why did you enrol in a Bachelor of Engineering/Electronics Engineering?
I've wanted to be an engineer for as long as I can remember. Even as a little kid I was always trying to figure out how things worked, disassembling my mum's appliances and building little electronic projects. Around that time, personal computing became a common thing, and I wanted to be part of that.
What led you to Australia and how did your role at Alcatel Telecommunications influence your career?
Straight out of university I started working for Alcatel in South Africa, but was lucky enough to be seconded to Madrid in Spain to work on an international product. Over there I met a whole bunch of amazing Aussies and really enjoyed seeing the world and travelling around every weekend. When the opportunity came to move to Australia with the same company, I jumped at the chance. I think this really helped shape an appetite for adventure, which is an important characteristic for a startup founder. It might not be discovering new countries, but it's still a journey with lots of unknowns.
What was your role at Promax software company when you moved to Newcastle in 2008?
I was the software development manager. I grew their development team from three programmers all the way to 30 programmers. It provided some great insight in how to run a large development team, and what it takes to run an enterprise software business.
You began tech startup Silver Lining Software, which merged with another company to form WInk Reports. How does WInk assist businesses?
Wink Reports is a reporting platform helping inventory businesses such as retailers, wholesalers and manufacturers see inside their operations and automate their processes. We also work a lot with tradies, such as plumbers and electricians. After I attended a small business seminar, I realised that most business owners are stuck doing admin tasks rather than building their dreams. That put me on a mission to help business owners get back to working on their business, rather than in their business. We help business owners get their lives back.
How does the software work and how easy is it for the Luddites in the office?
On average businesses use seven different pieces of software from day to day. They use separate systems for accounting, inventory management, sales, and so on. The problem is these systems don't really talk to each other, and when you're trying to run a business you need to know what's happening everywhere to make informed decisions. For most businesses this turns into a mess where people are copying and pasting data by hand into large spreadsheets to try to make sense of everything. We fix that. We allow even non-technical people to connect to these systems with a single click and bring it automatically into a central spot. You don't need to be a computer whiz to do this - it's designed to be used by anyone, and we have staff who can assist you every step of the way.
How unique is the technology behind your platform?
Most of our clients are moving to us from spreadsheets, but reporting and BI is a very competitive industry. Our uniqueness comes from making it simple enough for anyone to use and we've built some innovative features which makes it easy to automate all the boring and tedious aspects of running a business. We also differentiate ourselves by focusing on specific industries. We don't try to be everything to everyone.
Who are your clients?
We find there's a sweet spot for businesses with 10 to 100 employees. They are too big for spreadsheets, but too small to hire or engage a full-time data analyst.
What's the hardest part of launching a startup?
Cash flow. Everything takes a lot longer than you expect, and costs twice as much as you budgeted. If you have a more complex product like us, then you need to make sure you can last the distance. It took us more than five years before we started paying ourselves a modest living wage.
Your best advice for those with a startup idea?
Get paying users from day one. If someone is not willing to pay for what you built, even if it's very little, how do you know it's worth continuing? If you can get one person to pay, then two people will pay. Then simply repeat the process.
The most rewarding part of your startup journey?
I do love the sense of accomplishment you get. There are no crutches or training wheels, but it means that every win is 100% due to you and your team. And that's worth celebrating.
What will you be discussing on June 1 at I2N Hub?
My experiences as an entrepreneur and business owner - the highs, the lows, the wins, the mistakes, the whole story.
Business, news and feature reporter.
