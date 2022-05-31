On average businesses use seven different pieces of software from day to day. They use separate systems for accounting, inventory management, sales, and so on. The problem is these systems don't really talk to each other, and when you're trying to run a business you need to know what's happening everywhere to make informed decisions. For most businesses this turns into a mess where people are copying and pasting data by hand into large spreadsheets to try to make sense of everything. We fix that. We allow even non-technical people to connect to these systems with a single click and bring it automatically into a central spot. You don't need to be a computer whiz to do this - it's designed to be used by anyone, and we have staff who can assist you every step of the way.