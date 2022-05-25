After almost 120mm of rain in the past five days, Newcastle residents can finally expect some clearer weather.
Bureau of Meteorology records show 119.8mm has fallen in the city since Saturday, with Monday the wettest of those days, registering 50.4mm.
Advertisement
The Bureau is predicting just a slight chance of rain between Thursday and Sunday, with tops of 20-21 degrees forecast.
However, the BOM says the La Nina conditions that brought unprecedented rain and flooding to vast swathes of the coast in summer and autumn will continue throughout winter, bringing above-average rainfall for much of eastern Australia.
Newcastle Herald photographer Peter Lorimer was on deck early on Wednesday morning to capture the sun emerging through the fog.
Flick through the gallery above to see the stunning shots of some iconic Newcastle landmarks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.