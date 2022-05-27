Peace of mind off the plan Advertising Feature

LEADING NEWCASTLE LAWYERS: Damian Burgess (left) and James Thomson (right). Picture: SUPPLIED.

As the property market stabilises interest in purchasing property off the plan remains high, according to James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson.

There are several ways you can purchase property off the plan. You might buy residential land to build a house on, or you might buy an apartment or house that is yet to be built.

Buying off the plan gives buyers who are in a position to exchange contracts the ability to purchase property at today's prices rather than wait until the development is built sometime in the future.



This in turn creates the possibility of making capital gains during the time the development is completed, generating instant equity on settlement.



As attractive as this may sound, buying off the plan can be a complicated process and can also come with its pitfalls.

The property lawyers at Burgess Thomson are highly experienced in off-the-plan contracts, which is a specialised area of practice.

"We review the contract in detail, ensure it contains all the agreed terms and is in your best interests, as off-the-plan contracts are usually drafted heavily in favour of the developer," James said.

"We negotiate any special conditions to protect you throughout the transaction.

"We will coordinate exchange of contracts and advise you on any important aspects of the contract such as the sunset date, checking the schedule of inclusions and finishes is correct, checking the plans and design specifications, and reviewing the defect periods in the contract."

There may also be issues around land tax adjustments.

"We will negotiate on your behalf to ensure the contract contains appropriate protections if any of these issues arise," James said.

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded law firms since 1983 and is listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms.

The firm specialises in:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates and Will Disputes

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

James has over 20 years experience and has completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.



He holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW.

He is a member of the Law Society of NSW, Newcastle Law Society, Australian Institute of Company Directors, Commercial Law Association, Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners and the SMSF Association.

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law. His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and provide regular updates during what can sometimes be a stressful time in their lives.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said.



"Clients can also download the PEXA Key app on their phone and use it to receive updates on the progress of their matter."