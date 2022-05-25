Newcastle Herald
Phil Jamieson keen to stir up trouble on debut solo album

Josh Leeson
Josh Leeson
May 25 2022 - 1:30am
CHARISMA: Phil Jamieson will release his debut solo album Somebody Else on July 27.

A DECADE after Grinspoon released their most recent record, Black Rabbits, frontman Phil Jamieson admits it's "terrifying" getting ready to finally release his debut solo album.

Journalist

