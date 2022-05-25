A DECADE after Grinspoon released their most recent record, Black Rabbits, frontman Phil Jamieson admits it's "terrifying" getting ready to finally release his debut solo album.
Somebody Else will be released on July 29 and has been preceded by the title track and the second single Trouble.
While the song Somebody Else showed off a more melodic pop-rock sound, Trouble's chorus and meaty riff is closer to Grinspoon's mid-2000s sound.
Trouble was co-written and co-produced by You Am I guitarist Davey Lane, who featured with Jamieson in the 2000s superground The Wrights.
"I'm not trying to change the world here," Jamieson says. "I'm just doing what I do, and I hate the word, but sort of 'organically' doing it on a scale that is manageable and I don't get too much anxiety about.
"It's out, let the song do its work. I'm not going to worry about playlists or algorithms or Instagram stories, it's going to live and be."
For the past 10 years Jamieson has hardly been idle, despite the dearth of fresh material. He's toured constantly as a solo artist and since 2017 Grinspoon have been active again on stage.
But Somebody Else provides the beginning of a new chapter for the 45-year-old.
"I just want to put something out and fill my cup creativity so I can restart again," he says. "It's a big reset for me.
"Once you release something you can reset. I've been touring solo for over a decade and never released anything.
"I'm been very lazy. I really love the tune [Somebody Else], so that's good and half the battle with me is actually enjoying the stuff I record and write.
"I'm really excited other people have gotten to hear it and kind of nervous. But it'll be out soon and won't be mine anymore."
