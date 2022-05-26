Newcastle Herald
Salvos Community of Hope service at Toronto offers hot shower and dignity for people in need

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 26 2022 - 12:00am
DIGNITY: Salvos officers Tracy Iles, left, Peter Bennett, right, and owner of the building Patrick Barfield, centre, at the Salvos Community of Hope service. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

A hub for people facing homelessness to wash their clothes, have a hot shower and connect to services has opened in Toronto.

