A hub for people facing homelessness to wash their clothes, have a hot shower and connect to services has opened in Toronto.
The Community of Hope service is the first of its kind for the Salvos in the Hunter and is aimed at providing people with some dignity and help to secure a roof over their head.
Advertisement
"We did a survey and the three things it identified that people wanted were a hot shower, a laundry and a hand to fill out social forms - housing, Centrelink and applying for identity documents," Salvation Army Lakes church leader Tracy Iles said.
"We felt there wasn't anything like that in town."
IN THE NEWS:
The issue of homelessness is unfortunately a growing one in the Hunter, where the rental vacancy rate has dropped as low as 0.5 per cent this year and both house rental and sale prices have skyrocketed. Ms Iles said as costs of living were rising, more people in the community were sleeping rough.
"We've got families in cars, there's a rise in women over 55 experiencing homelessness," she said.
"I would envision unfortunately that the problem would be growing."
Ms Iles said the Salvos wanted to work with other services, such as Legal Aid, to provide a holistic approach.
"We do referrals, and want to acknowledge there are fantastic services in the region.
We've got families in cars, there's a rise in women over 55 experiencing homelessness.- Tracy Iles
"We don't want to duplicate what other people are doing, just try and fill the gaps."
The hub will be open Monday and Friday, 9am-2.30pm at Shop 1, 61-73 The Boulevarde, Toronto.
"We want to do five days but we don't have the volunteers," Ms Iles said.
"We're seeking volunteers that can help."
The centre has been funded through the Salvos annual Red Shield Appeal, which has its annual door knock coming up this weekend.
Funds donated in the Hunter are used for services within the region.
To get involved, visit salvationarmy.org.au.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.