UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry has been issued a breach notice for comments he made towards referee Richard Parker after the Students' 31-28 loss to Hamilton.
In his first season in charge, Berry was frustrated after the Students were on the wrong end of a 25-11 penalty count, including eight straight to open the second half, and remonstrated with the referee at full-time.
In a subsequent report in the Newcastle Herald he questioned when the "little blokes would get a rub of the green". "It has been a similar story three weeks in a row against the top clubs. We just don't get any lucky breaks."
Breaches involving referees are heard under the code of conduct. Berry has two weeks to either accept a sanction in the breach notice or take the matter to the judiciary.
University prop Toa Havea was handed a three-match ban for striking by the judiciary on Wednesday night. Havea was given a yellow card against Nelson Bay. As he was walking off the ground the prop exchanged words with Gropers hooker Ross Buchan. Punches were thrown and Havea was then given a red card.
** You can take the boy out of Maitland. The Hunter Wildfires were celebrating their last-ditch win over Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday when Ben Wood raced out of the sheds with his phone, grabbed coach Scott Coleman and yelled "The Blacks beat Hamilton".
** The 29-22 loss to Maitland was not the way Hamilton centre Fiso Vasegote had hoped to mark his 100th game for the Hawks. Vasegote is one of five players to be involved in the Hawks' five straight titles.
** IT was a big day for the Harris family at Rugby Park. Campbell Harris, 18, starred in his first grade debut at halfback against Lake Macquarie. Earlier, his father Al Harris scored a try in second grade and brought up his 800th point for the club.
