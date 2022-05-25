Newcastle Herald
Hunter Rugby: University coach issued breach notice for comments to referee

James Gardiner
James Gardiner
Updated May 25 2022 - 8:53am, first published 6:00am
PLEASE EXPLAIN: University coach Sam Berry. Picture: Stewart Hazell
Round 6, Saturday, 3pm: Maitland v Singleton, Lake Macquarie v Nelson Bay, University v Southern Beaches, Wanderers v Hamilton, Merewether bye

UNIVERSITY coach Sam Berry has been issued a breach notice for comments he made towards referee Richard Parker after the Students' 31-28 loss to Hamilton.

