Even odder is the number of locals reporting a phantom hitch-hiker (also a woman) on nearby Wilfred Barrett Drive. She is reported to be the spirit of a girl who was said to have been raped by five male youths in the bush/beach in the 1970s. On her deathbed, she vowed revenge, or so the story goes. No one was convicted it seems, but local legend has it that five males all later died in nasty circumstances.