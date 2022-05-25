thurs sport 13

DESPITE the doom and gloom after Sunday's 42-6 hammering from Penrith, Knights coach Adam O'Brien insists his team can still make the finals, and says it is his job to instill similar belief in his players.
After nine losses from their past 11 games, Newcastle are languishing in 12th position on the competition ladder and will probably need eight wins from their remaining 11 fixtures to have any hope of reaching the play-offs.
Heading into Sunday's clash with Canberra in the national capital, the Knights are already three wins adrift of the top nine teams.
To qualify for the play-offs will require a miraculous form reversal similar to Parramatta's famous resurrection in 2009, when after 13 games they were 14th after four wins and a draw, only to surge home and reach the grand final, which they ultimately lost 23-16 to a Melbourne Storm outfit who were later stripped of their title for rorting the salary cap.
Only the most staunch of diehards will give Newcastle any chance, but O'Brien is ready for a crack at Mission: Impossible.
"I've given up talking about the finals, but I haven't given up on our belief that we can do it," O'Brien said.
"I still believe that. The day that I stop believing in that, then I'm not the right person to be here.
"But if we just focus on wins and losses, we won't get the stuff ingrained into our game that will win games.
"If I just talk about making finals, we won't get Sunday right against the Raiders."
While Newcastle's pedestrian attack and flimsy defence have been heavily criticised over the past two months, O'Brien admitted an even greater issue might be the team's collective lack of self-belief.
