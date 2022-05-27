Lake Macquarie High School provides an inclusive, caring and rigorous learning environment.- Lake Macquarie High Principal, Brendan Maher JP
Lake Macquarie High School is situated on the western side of Lake Macquarie in one of the fastest growing residential areas in NSW.
The school has a current enrolment of over 450 students and is expected to exceed 600 students by the end of 2024.
Currently, 20% of students identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, leading to programs in place that support cultural inclusion and engagement.
Lake Macquarie High School has recently completed a revision process to refocus the whole school and community expectations and vision for the school.
This included the development of a new logo that encompasses the aspirations and current background of the school community.
"Our motto moving forward into the future is 'Aspire Embrace Innovate'," Principal Brendan Maher said.
"Lake Macquarie High School provides an inclusive, caring and rigorous learning environment that engages our students and challenges them to grow academically, socially, emotionally, and creatively to their full potential. Students are encouraged to develop a social conscience which enables them to contribute to their family, school and the wider community."
Lake Macquarie High School is the only school in the Hunter that delivers a comprehensive HeadStart Transition program, which has built confidence in our families and students to engage and learn at Lake Macquarie High School, leading to a steadily increasing Year 7 enrolment.
"Our strong links with our Partner Primary schools allows us to offer individualised support for all students," Mr Maher said. "We are increasingly attracting students from out of area, which is further building our positive community profile."
The school has established a positive behaviour for learning ethos across all areas of the school.
"Our focus is SOAR - Safety, Ownership, Achievement and Respect," Mr Maher said. "This process has seen a large increase in positive recognition of student achievement and involvement in activities.
"Student leadership is also an area we will continue to develop to identify and build advocacy in our future student leaders such as the Student Representative Council, our Aboriginal Cultural Performance Group and school leaders."
As a school moving forward, Lake Macquarie High builds on its past strengths.
Up until 1993 Lake Macquarie High School was known as Booragul High School which was the first school to win the Tasman Cup and was the home school of the Bill Turner Cup, which is a benchmark National sporting program.
"Our location on the shore of Lake Macquarie also places us next to a local creative arts hub through the Lake Macquarie Art Gallery," Mr Maher said.
Lake Macquarie High School is always able to consider enrolments. For more information call (02) 4958 1544 or visit www://lakemacqua-h.schools.nsw.gov.au.
The year 2022 has been busy for Newcastle's National College of Dance and things don't look like slowing down any time soon.
On top of two major concert programs - Resurgences, in February 2022, and Nostalgia in May 2022 - National College of Dance has launched its new National Youth Ballet Company with the support of industry greats Graeme Murphy and Vicki Attard.
The not for profit committee is made up of local business people Mark Jones UNIof Newcastle, Jane Beverley Managing Director of Evolution Advisors, Industry specialist Alicia Brown, Brett Morgan and Vicki Morgan Directors of NCD, Lara Bussey and Louise Kipa Managing Partner of Persona Communications with the support of PR specialist Lara Lupish of Facon Creative.
"The Youth Company will combine live music, original composition and working with choreographers Graeme Murphy, Timothy Gordon, Brett Morgan, Jake Burden and Debbie Ellis Linnert," NCD CEO Vicki Morgan said. "Our first performances will be held on August 13 and 16."
As the leading Dance Training organisation in Regional Australia for students wishing to obtain a career in dance NCD auditions are now open to join the College for the new Term 3 intake.
"Courses on offer include the Advanced Diploma of Professional Dance, Diploma of Professional Dance, Certificate IV in Professional Dance, Certificate 3 in Dance and Skill Set and our Intensive Training program designed for students in year 9 and 10," Vicki said.
"The Junior Academy is also taking new enrolments for Term 3 with the second half of the year working towards RAD Examinations and our end of year production."
In other exciting news, NCD's junior academy is launching their new initiative for students wishing to concentrate on contemporary, musical theatre and commercial streams."
Specialising in Classical Ballet, Contemporary, Commercial and Jazz, NCD's reputation for producing talented and well taught dancers in the Hunter is unrivalled.
Under the directorship of Brett Morgan OAM and his team of highly skilled choreographers and teachers NCD is proud of the role it plays in nurturing dance in the Hunter, for the industry, artistically and enjoyment.
The Nostalgia concert performance in May marked 10 years since Brett took over the studio and instilled his strong vision for what dance should be in Newcastle.
He has ensured the studio offers world class training programs, opportunities to learn dance for fun but also as a profession, and a guarantee that the studio would always be a safe place where students could come.
"Offering a professional standard was paramount, but so was creating lifelong memories," he said.
NCD's junior academy (ages 12 months to late teen and adult classes) has classes for every grade and age group, ensuring dancers receive the highest level of training at an age-appropriate level.
"We don't combine ages and we limit class size so that students can receive individual attention," Vicki said.
"When a class grows, we may have two classes or add an assistant teacher to ensure that we maintain the highest level of attention.
"Our transition program 'ITP' gives students the opportunity to see what full time training feels like, and provides experience to see if it's what they aspire to do, the perfect way of bridging education with full time dance."
For more information about Term 3 enrolments and auditions contact admin@nationalcollegeofdance.com.