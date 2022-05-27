Aspire, embrace, innovate Advertising Feature

Lake Macquarie High School provides an inclusive, caring and rigorous learning environment. - Lake Macquarie High Principal, Brendan Maher JP

MOVING FORWARD: Lake Macquarie High School has recently completed a revision process to refocus the whole school and community expectations and vision with a new motto 'Aspire Embrace Innovate'.

Lake Macquarie High School is situated on the western side of Lake Macquarie in one of the fastest growing residential areas in NSW.



The school has a current enrolment of over 450 students and is expected to exceed 600 students by the end of 2024.



Currently, 20% of students identify as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, leading to programs in place that support cultural inclusion and engagement.

Lake Macquarie High School has recently completed a revision process to refocus the whole school and community expectations and vision for the school.



This included the development of a new logo that encompasses the aspirations and current background of the school community.



"Our motto moving forward into the future is 'Aspire Embrace Innovate'," Principal Brendan Maher said.

"Lake Macquarie High School provides an inclusive, caring and rigorous learning environment that engages our students and challenges them to grow academically, socially, emotionally, and creatively to their full potential. Students are encouraged to develop a social conscience which enables them to contribute to their family, school and the wider community."

Lake Macquarie High School is the only school in the Hunter that delivers a comprehensive HeadStart Transition program, which has built confidence in our families and students to engage and learn at Lake Macquarie High School, leading to a steadily increasing Year 7 enrolment.



"Our strong links with our Partner Primary schools allows us to offer individualised support for all students," Mr Maher said. "We are increasingly attracting students from out of area, which is further building our positive community profile."

The school has established a positive behaviour for learning ethos across all areas of the school.



"Our focus is SOAR - Safety, Ownership, Achievement and Respect," Mr Maher said. "This process has seen a large increase in positive recognition of student achievement and involvement in activities.



"Student leadership is also an area we will continue to develop to identify and build advocacy in our future student leaders such as the Student Representative Council, our Aboriginal Cultural Performance Group and school leaders."

As a school moving forward, Lake Macquarie High builds on its past strengths.



Up until 1993 Lake Macquarie High School was known as Booragul High School which was the first school to win the Tasman Cup and was the home school of the Bill Turner Cup, which is a benchmark National sporting program.

"Our location on the shore of Lake Macquarie also places us next to a local creative arts hub through the Lake Macquarie Art Gallery," Mr Maher said.

