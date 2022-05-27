CULTURE will be at the centre of celebrations as NAIDOC Week events prepare to kick off across the region.
Lake Macquarie City Council has thrown its support behind local events, dishing out $15,250 in grants to not-for-profits and schools hosting hands-on cultural activities in early-July.
It's an event that unfortunately the community hasn't been able to celebrate for the past few years, councillor Brian Adamthwaite said.
"It is so nice as we come out of the dark two years of the COVID situation that granted, we are now spending more money, but we are spending money on things that are community building and important for our community," he said.
The council will fund 22 events, with opportunities for bush-tucker tasting, Aboriginal dance, traditional weaving and smoking ceremonies.
Many of the events rely on the council's support along with external funding.
The 2022 NAIDOC Week theme is Get Up! Stand Up! Show Up! encouraging systemic change.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
