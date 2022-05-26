Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW to set up speed camera, replace red light camera at intersection of Donald and Beaumont streets in Hamilton

Nick Bielby
By Nick Bielby
Updated May 26 2022 - 1:53am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes: The red light camera at the Hamilton intersection will be replaced with a newer piece of equipment, which will include a speed camera. Picture: Simone De Peak

A speed camera will soon be installed at a busy Newcastle intersection, as an outdated red light camera is replaced.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Bielby

Nick Bielby

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.