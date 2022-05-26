A speed camera will soon be installed at a busy Newcastle intersection, as an outdated red light camera is replaced.
Transport for NSW deputy secretary of safety, environment and regulation Tara McCarthy said the existing red light camera at the intersection of Donald and Beaumont streets in Hamilton would be replaced with a dual function camera which could detect vehicles breaking the speed limit.
Ms McCarthy said the move was intended to improve safety for all road users.
"The previous camera used outdated technology and only targeted red light running," she said.
"Red light speed cameras play a vital role in reducing road trauma. Fines from red light speed cameras go directly into the Community Road Safety Fund to deliver targeted road safety initiatives in NSW."
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp said it was a busy intersection with lots of pedestrian and vehicle activity in the mix.
"Hopefully the presence of a camera will make drivers much more aware of their surrounds and make it safer," he said.
