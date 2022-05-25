DISADVANTAGED and at-risk young people have been given a leg-up as the Newcastle Permanent Charitable Foundation announces more than half-a-million dollars for projects in the Hunter.
The foundation's chair, Jennifer Leslie, said the grants will improve the lives of disadvantaged, isolated and marginalised people.
"These grants will directly support thousands of people from the Central Coast to the Central West and Northern Rivers, across projects that range from the day-to-day practicality of providing meals through to cutting-edge medical programs," she said.
"Just as important is the help today's funded projects will provide directly and indirectly to families, friends and community members, with some 15,000 people anticipated to feel the positive effects of these grants."
The projects receiving a share of $540,000 include OzHarvest, the Newcastle Toy Library, Rainbow Club, We Help Ourselves Hunter, Happy Paws Happy Hearts, Feel the Magic, The Shepherd Centre and Autism Camp.
Happy Paws Happy Hearts Foundation chief executive Zoe Black said the funds will allow them to expand their training.
"The mobile classroom will be key in reaching people in isolated areas," she said.
"With the help of the grant, we will be able to support socially isolated people to find successful pathways to their next stages in life.
"Our charity started with an idea, and to know that we will now grow the impact for both people and animals is truly moving."
All recipients will start their projects this year and all are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
