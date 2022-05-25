Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Federal Election

NSW Labor leader Chris Minns backs the creation of a Newcastle Container terminal

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
May 25 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor says a Newcastle container terminal is needed for local jobs and economic diversification

NSW Labor has backed the establishment of a container terminal at the Port of Newcastle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.