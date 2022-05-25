Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Restored Sea Shepherd boat MV Steve Irwin plans to host events and escape rooms in Newcastle harbour

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
May 25 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vessel for knowledge: Kerrie Goodall alongside former Sea Shepherd vessel the MV Steve Irwin. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

EDUCATION, events and escape rooms lay ahead for the former Sea Shepherd flagship currently docked in Newcastle harbour.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.