A teenage boy has reportedly been hit by car at Belmont North.
Police remained on the scene around 3.50pm conducting inquiries after officers and paramedics were called to the Pacific Highway near Patrick Street around 3.20pm.
A spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said two crews were initially dispatched, and that paramedics had treated the boy for injuries to his lower legs but he was understood to be in a stable condition.
One of two northbound lanes were initially closed closed around the scene. Drivers were urged to take caution and allow extra time, before the way re-opened around 4.20pm.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
