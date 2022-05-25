A teenage boy has been hospitalised after he was reportedly hit by a car at Belmont North Wednesday afternoon.
Police and paramedics were called to the scene on the Pacific Highway near Patrick Street around 3.20pm, after reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.
A spokesperson for the NSW Ambulance said a teenage boy was treated for lower leg injuries at the scene before he was taken to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
Police remained on the scene conducting inquiries around 4pm, before one of two northbound lanes was re-opened to traffic around 4.20pm. Drivers were urged to take caution in the area.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
