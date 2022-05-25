The horror which unfolded in Texas on Wednesday, sadly, has become far too common an occurrence in the United States.
A teenage gunman killed at least 19 children and two adults after storming into a primary school in Uvalde, about 137km west of San Antonio.
It is the latest bout of gun-fuelled mass murder in the United States and the nation's worst school shooting in nearly a decade.
But the fact there have been dozens of shootings at US schools and colleges since the massacre at Colorado's Columbine High School in 1999, including Sandy Hook in 2012, is the bigger story.
Why is it taking so long for meaningful action to be taken on gun control in the US?
At a time when politicians are somewhat on the nose in Australia, off the back of the recent federal election campaign, it's worth remembering what can be achieved when our decision-makers pull together for the greater good.
In 1996, then-prime minister John Howard made gun control a priority after 35 people, including children, were murdered in Port Arthur.
Federal Parliament passed the National Firearms Program Implementation Act restricting private ownership of high-capacity semi-automatic rifles and shotguns, and pump-action shotguns.
It introduced uniform firearms licensing and gun registration and more than 600,000 guns were surrendered in a gun buy-back.
US President Joe Biden said all the right things in the wake of the shooting, asking: "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? I am sick and tired. We have to act. It's time we turned this pain into action."
Biden's sentiments were echoed around the world, but one of the most compelling statements, which was widely shared on social media, came from an unlikely source.
Golden State Warriors basketball coach Steve Kerr, moments before his team's NBA Western Conference playoff match with the Dallas Mavericks, issued an impassioned plea to lawmakers.
"When are we going to do something," Kerr said, banging his hand on the desk. "I'm so tired of getting up here and offering condolences. I'm tired of the moments of silence. Enough."
"There are 50 senators right now who refuse to vote on ... a background check rule that the House passed a couple of years ago. It's been sitting there for two years. And there is a reason they won't vote on it: To hold onto power."
It's often said the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result.
But until the key decision-makers in the United States are prepared to stand up to the all-powerful National Rifle Association, it would be naive to think this won't happen again in "the land of the free".
And that's heart-breaking.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
