Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Newcastle Herald editorial: Why is it taking so long for meaningful action to be taken on gun control in the US?

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated May 25 2022 - 8:28am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officers at the scene after a teenager shot and killed 19 children at a Texas primary school. Photo: AP Photo

The horror which unfolded in Texas on Wednesday, sadly, has become far too common an occurrence in the United States.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.