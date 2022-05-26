Letters: Video referee technology has a lot to answer for

WHILE being sympathetic to young police trainees and acknowledging the need for these essential services to live within our communities ('High price of joining force too much to cop, Newcastle Herald, 24/5), they are not alone and there is a need to look after all essential services such as nurses, teachers, ambulance drivers - many who work long shifts and drive home fatigued. Perhaps it is time we reverted to supplying houses as was done in the past. Wages were low but at least there was a roof over their heads within the community not too far from work.