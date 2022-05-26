Police investigate armed hold-up at service station near Singleton

Police are searching for an armed bandit who held-up a Hunter business in the early hours of Thursday.
A 25-year-old attendant at the Mobil service station near the intersection of Bridgman Road and the New England Highway at Dunolly - near Singleton - was approached by a man armed with a knife about 1.30am, a police spokesperson said.
The man demanded cash and cigarettes before he fled the scene on foot, towards the New England Highway.
No description of the robber has yet been released and the 25-year-old service station attendant was not injured.
Investigators from Hunter Valley Police District set up a crime scene and are urging anyone with information that could help with their inquiries to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
