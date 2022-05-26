Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hunter Valley police investigate armed hold-up at Mobil service station near Singleton

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 26 2022 - 1:52am, first published 1:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigate armed hold-up at service station near Singleton

Police are searching for an armed bandit who held-up a Hunter business in the early hours of Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.