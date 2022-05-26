"I felt terrible every time I had to say to him, 'I'm sorry we'll have to do another injection' because he wanted another taco at dinner, or his friends were going for ice cream after school," Ms Anderson said. "We knew we could get better control with an insulin pump, because he wouldn't have to weigh up whether something was worth an injection every time he did something. But the only pump the hospital offered had a long plastic tube attached to a controller that looked like a pager from the '90s. It was very medical-looking, and I was worried the tube would get caught on something while he was playing with his brother, or playing sport."