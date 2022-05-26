Newcastle Herald
Newcastle family pushes for support for TGA approved tubeless type 1 diabetes pump Omnipod which is not funded by NDSS or supported by private health insurance

Anita Beaumont
By Anita Beaumont
Updated May 26 2022 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
Pump push: Libby Anderson with her son Ash, 11, who has been using a life-changing tubeless insulin pump to manage his type 1 diabetes. They have been lobbying to make the device more accessible. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A "sanity saving" tubeless pump that has given 11-year-old Ash Anderson more freedom and independence should be more accessible for people with type 1 diabetes, his family says.

Anita Beaumont

Anita Beaumont

Journalist

Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.

