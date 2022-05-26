Hunter greyhound trainer Darryl Thomas outed for seven months

Sawyers Gully trainer Darryl Thomas has been disqualified for seven months for abusing an official at The Gardens, and he has been questioned as part of an inquiry into a separate incident at the Newcastle track.
Thomas, one of the leading greyhound trainers in the region, was disqualified by the Greyhound Welfare and Integrity Commission (GWIC) last week over two charges relating to a clash with an official while trialing dogs at The Gardens on April 25.
He was handed four and seven-month sentences, to run concurrently, after being found guilty of "using abusive language" and "engaging in aggressive and intimidatory behaviour" towards a staff member.
Stewards alleged Thomas told the female staff member to "f--- off" on multiple occasions and approached her saying words to the effect of "give me the f---ing phone". They said he also approached her and attempted to grab a mobile phone from her hand.
At the hearing, Thomas' legal representatives made submissions in relation to the particulars of the abusive language charge, prompting them to be amended.
Thomas, though, maintained a plea of not guilty to both charges. His disciplinary history, which includes two charges in 2021 under the same rule, were considered in deciding the penalties.
On the same day, GWIC started an inquiry into an incident at The Gardens on March 4 where stewards ordered the scratching of first-starter Reel 'Em Bluey.
GWIC confirmed to the Newcastle Herald that Thomas, along with other participants, provided evidence on May 19 in relation to the inquiry into the bona fides of Reel 'Em Bluey.
"After hearing evidence on Thursday 19 May, the Commission has adjourned the matter to consider further evidence," GWIC said.
"It is anticipated that this matter will be concluded in the next two weeks. As the matter is ongoing the Commission will not be making any further comment."
Reel 'Em Bluey was to compete in a heat of the Robert Smith Memorial Maiden series on March 4 under the care of South Kempsey trainer Terry Millar.
However, stewards declared the dog a late scratching under Rule 25 (1)(b) which reads that "where a greyhound has been nominated for an event and in the opinion of the stewards the greyhound is trained by a person other than the registered trainer, the stewards may order that the greyhound be withdrawn from the event".
Millar was questioned on the day regarding the bona fides of the training of Reel 'Em Bluey.
The Herald attempted to gain comment from Thomas.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
