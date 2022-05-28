Here is Blackman's definition of how to make a magic: "It's a double ristretto, Work from there. Just a short cut-off shot. If they are using a machine, give them a guide. A ristretto, we like 16 to 18 seconds [on the machine]. But anywhere from 15 to 20 seconds, depending on how the coffee is running on the day. I'd say can you please cut it off at 16 to 18 seconds, and milk foam in three-quarters of the cup."