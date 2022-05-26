Newcastle Herald
Windale man Adrian Frost jailed for series of armed robberies on Newcastle service stations

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated May 26 2022 - 4:59am, first published 4:00am
CAUGHT: Adrian Frost captured on CCTV outside a service station moments before an armed robbery.

A WINDALE man who held up five service stations in seven weeks to feed his addictions to heroin and ice has been jailed for a maximum of seven-and-a-half years.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

