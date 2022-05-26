Clayton Harmey looks for ideal return at Newcastle

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey believes Ideal Sports Girl can bounce back from a poor run at Tamworth to spearhead his chances at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night.
Harmey, who had four winners at the track on Monday, has four runners and said Ideal Sports Girl and Abdicate were his best hopes.
Ideal Sports Girl races in the second, a Menangle Country Series heat, after coming fifth in another qualifier last start at Tamworth a week ago. Before that, the mare won at Newcastle after coming third in the Bill and Glenn Tomlin Memorial final.
She has drawn two on the second line and Harmey was hoping for a favourable trip in behind Mark Callaghan's Stellas Delight.
"She's a pretty good horse but she didn't handle the Tamworth track," Harmey said.
"Her three runs at Newcastle were really good. She was in the Tomlin after a lengthy spell, but her two runs in the series were very good and then she won really well after that.
"She was pretty ordinary at Tamworth and I was worried something happened to her, but she's good and she trained as good as ever through the week.
"I think we're a really good hope. Hopefully [Geraldton Wax] in the one tries to hold the lead. That will give us a good run in on the back of the other one."
Harmey also has Abdicate from the back row in the fourth, Miss Verstappen in the fifth and Chatherup in the sixth.
"Abdicate is racing well and I think I've found the key to him - he needs to be driven quiet so the draw is ideal," he said.
He said Chatherup was returning to form but had to overcome an outside draw.
Meanwhile, Louth Park trainer Darren Elder had a treble at Tamworth on Thursday with Lifes A Jungle, Mykindoffeeling and Lord Bazalup.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
