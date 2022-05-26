Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Spa*ark energy has applied a for geothermal energy exploration license in the Hunter to provide 'reliable' baseload power

Ethan Hamilton
By Ethan Hamilton
May 26 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geothermal energy in the Hunter is a potential solution for baseload issues once Liddell and Bayswater wind down. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

GEOTHERMAL energy generated in the Hunter could supply reliable, dispatchable power nationally, according to one company looking to explore the source's viability.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ethan Hamilton

Ethan Hamilton

Journalist

Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. Ethan is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. He has a passion for community storytelling and being part of the region's future.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.