Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber

Matt Cooper returns for Lakes United to face The Entrance under lights at Cahill Oval on Friday

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated May 26 2022 - 8:40am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRY-TIME: Matt Cooper. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Matt Cooper will return at fullback for Lakes United and Seagulls coach Ian Bourke is hopeful of having "one or two" more players back to face The Entrance tonight.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.