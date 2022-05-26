Newcastle Herald
Two vehicles burst into flames in five minutes on major Hunter roads

By Nick Bielby
Updated May 26 2022 - 5:28am, first published 4:43am
The motorhome alight at Tarro on Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews have responded to two vehicles that became engulfed in flames in separate incidents on major Hunter roads within five minutes of each other on Thursday afternoon.

