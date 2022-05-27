Leader of the Nationals Barnaby Joyce has called on the newly elected Labor Government to honour the Coalition's commitments to the Hunter region.
During the election campaign the Coalition announced commitments including:
Mr Joyce said Labor was obliged to deliver on the funding commitments.
"The Nationals and Liberals understand the importance of the Hunter to our economy. Unlike Labor, our investments are aimed at making this region stronger and wealthier, not weaker and poorer," Mr Joyce said.
"Under our $7.1 billion Energy Security and Regional Development Plan, the Coalition committed $750 million to the Hunter to bolster existing industries and support the development of new ones.
"This money is locked in through the budget, only the Labor Party can cancel it now
"These investments will strengthen the industries that drive our economy and underpin our standard of living. Without them, our ability to pay for the essential services all Australians rely on becomes much harder."
Labor did not respond to Mr Joyce's challenge.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
