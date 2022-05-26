Barber's close shave over ice supply ring

A BARBER who used an appointment at a Kotara barber shop as a front to supply a large quantity of methamphetamine to one of his regulars has avoided a jail term in Newcastle District Court.
Barber Dominic Louis Cyril Tourneur, now 39, and one of his best customers at Kingsmen Hair at Westfield Kotara, Peter Todd Garay, 52, were arrested in March last year after a police strike force investigating an ice supply operation swooped.
Tourneur was found with $5000 in a drawer at the barber shop while Garay was arrested outside with three ounces, or 83 grams, of ice.
Garay had been a regular at Kingsmen Hair, making an appointment for a haircut with Tourneur at least eight times between January 22 and when the pair were arrested less than two months later, according to documents tendered in the case against Garay.
On March 16 last year, the day before the strike force smashed the operation, Garay sent a coded message to Tourneur saying: "Hey mate can u bring 3 premix 2 morrow c oldmate 4 one roll of white paint as well thanks".
At 3.40pm the next day, Garay sat down in the barber's chair to get his haircut.
During the cut, Tourneur placed a black plastic bag in front of Garay's chair, while Garay placed a bundle of money in the drawer of Tourneur's workstation.
Garay then paid for his haircut, left the barber shop and headed towards the escalators.
He was arrested as he started running for the taxi rank outside and was asked what was in the black bag.
"Three ounces of ice," Garay replied.
Tourneur had pleaded guilty to supplying an indictable quantity of prohibited drugs and dealing with the proceeds of crime and was ordered to serve a two-and-a-half year intensive corrections order.
