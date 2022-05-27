Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Government and bureaucracy must now take swift action to make voluntary assisted dying law a reality

By Catherine Henry
May 27 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No time to waste: make voluntary assisted dying a reality

Voluntary assisted dying (VAD) is now legal in NSW.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.