Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

Committee for the Hunter CEO hopes Albanese shows that a "nation building PM" is not a Utopian ideal

By Alice Thompson
May 28 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WELCOME: Anthony Albanese in Cessnock during the election campaign.

The ABC series Utopia has become an enduring cultural reference. A satirical take on interactions between ministers, political advisors and departments on infrastructure, it popularised the phrase 'nation building' and ensured that no politician could utter these words and escape mockery.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.