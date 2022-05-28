As we engage with the new government, the committee's priorities are to ensure these commitments are locked in and being delivered. We are seeking Labor's support to honour the Coalition's promises for key priorities we advocated for. This includes funding to progress the Newcastle Container Terminal as part of a $750 million program to diversify the Hunter economy. Ad hoc approaches to infrastructure investment will not be sufficient for this task or to fix our national productivity crisis. That was a key problem to which Infrastructure Australia was an answer.

