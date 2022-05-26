Earlier this year, Newcastle Herald sports reporter Josh Callinan wrote of Daniel Abraham: "From a practical point of view, he has pretty well got it covered. A local junior who rose through the ranks to play 106 NRL games, featuring a premiership with the Knights in 2001, twice representing NSW Country and adjudged man-of-the-match in a Newcastle first-grade grand final five years ago."
Abraham debuted with the Newcastle Knights in Round 9 of the 2000 season against the Penrith Panthers, but, as he reveals in this week's episode of Toohey's News: The Podcast, it wasn't his first time in the Newcastle colours. After initially being cut from the club, Abraham - now looking back on his career in the NRL - describes rugby league as and "honest" game.
"If you get cut, you probably deserved it," he says, looking back on a career that ultimately led him to become one of the Knights' longest-serving players, and 2001 premiership winner.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
