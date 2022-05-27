This win represents and recognises the uncompromising efforts from our workforce for a safe and healthy workplace.- Michael Lawrence, Divisional Manager, CMA Contracting,
For CMA Contracting, nothing matters more than safety. Being named Best WHS Management System (Large Organisation) at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards recognises that.
Specialising in the decontamination, demolition, remediation and rehabilitation of redundant industrial assets, CMA have over 30 years experience in the delivery of high risk, complex project management solutions.
"Safety is our most important business practice and our Integrated WHSMS sets the standards required to achieve our Right First Time and zero harm philosophy," Divisional Manager Michael Lawrence said.
"This win represents and recognises the uncompromising efforts from our workforce for a safe and healthy workplace."
With a team of highly specialised and experienced engineers and senior subject matter experts, CMA has successfully delivered an extensive range of large and complex projects across various Australian industries.
The team is supported by CMA's robust accredited management systems in Safety, Quality, Environment and Risk Management.
The company utilises a large 1000-unit fleet of specialised light and heavy-duty equipment and more than 900 specialised staff.
It's comprehensive service portfolio is executed inhouse by fully integrated divisions such as concrete recycling, metal recycling, environmental services, trucking, maintenance, boiler making, equipment rental, engineering, and consulting.
Current and recent successful projects in the Hunter Valley include the demolition and rehabilitation of Hydro Kurri Kurri Aluminium Smelter, Glencore Ball Bone Colliery, Glencore West Wallsend, Glencore Bulga and Ravensworth Dragline, BHP Mt Arthur, and Civil works at AGL Bayswater and Liddell Power stations.
"The most important aspect that ensures success of our integrated WHSMS is that the workforce is engaged in the process, the system is implemented on site and suitable for the business," Michael said.
"This is led and championed by our senior leadership team.
"This has resulted in safety performance that as a business we are proud of and sets us apart from our competitors."
SAFETY has once again prevailed as the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards announced the winners of the 13 award categories for businesses and individuals at the awards ceremony earlier this month.
The Hunter's biggest night in the work, health and safety (WHS) calendar was held on May 12 at Newcastle Exhibition and Convention Centre - the first in-person event hosted since 2019.
Hunter Safety Awards founder Sarah-Jane Dunford said it was a pleasure to be back in the room with so many like-minded individuals and businesses.
"This event had been a long time coming and we're so glad we were able to hold it in person once again," Sarah-Jane said.
"The safety-conscious individuals and businesses in the Hunter Region deserved to be recognised and we're grateful the event went off without a hitch."
Now in its sixth year, the Awards recognised businesses across 13 different categories of health and safety, with a further exploration of mental health being evident across submitted entries following the pandemic.
Major winners included Fenech Demolition who walked away with the Gold Safety Helmet in the WHS Business of the Year category as well as Best WHS Management System for Small to Medium Enterprises.
Sarah-Jane said the judges were highly impressed, not only with Fenech Demolition's six-step management system, but their overall approach to safety management.
"Fenech Demolition faces some extremely hazardous risks in their line of work and developed a proactive approach to safety management in their industry," Sarah-Jane said.
"Their values around open communication for reporting on hazards, bi-weekly meetings with their team and training sessions were an excellent example of how all businesses, no matter the size, should approach safety."
Fenech Demolition manager Julian Fenech was speechless over their wins.
"We weren't expecting any win tonight, we just thought we were coming to an awards night to enjoy some great entertainment with our team and our family," Julian said.
"We've taken safety to another level, not just on the job site, but in our workplace. At the end of the day everybody wants to go home to their families, and as a family-owned business that's what we're all about."
Asset Training won Best WHS Training Program for its development of Australia's first online drain cleaning system refresher course.
Asset Training also came away as a dual winner on the night, with team member Sam Herd winning Young WHS Leader of the Year.
The judges were impressed by the dedication and innovation every finalist and winner showed in their entries.
Being named WHS Champion of the Year at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards is an honour on multiple levels for Red Insight's Founding Director and Principal Consultant Monica Toews Brown.
It reflects the great work the Red Insight team does in the area of Work Health and Safety, Environment and Quality.
Monica's award can now go with that of her husband and fellow Red Insight founder and Operations Manager James Brown, who won the same honour in 2017.
"It is an excellent award and I think it helps drives and inspire our team and our clients to strive to achieve better results," Monica said.
Red Insight provides all round WHS, Environment and Quality services to clients including inspections, audits, onsite support, systems development, and management, coaching and mentoring to name a few.
Clients vary from different industries such as construction, manufacturing, civil, rail, building, mining, demolition and remediation.
"Our clients come to us, generally through word of mouth," Monica said.
With a passion for safety and a combined 40 years' experience, Monica and James founded Red Insight in 2014.
The Red Insight logo features a lighthouse, symbolic of safety, expressing the belief that everyone deserves to go home at the end of the day.
It also links to Monica's family background and ties into Red Insight's mission.
"My paternal grandmother also grew up in lighthouses off the coast of Vancouver," Monica said.
"Our business in the past two years has seen our team grow from two to seven and this growth displays our commitment to doing our part to ensure people go home safe.
"I have a genuine care for people, backed by a strong understanding of why people behave the way they do with my honours degree in psychology. Our team are hand selected based on their personality, drive, commitment and passion for all things safety including our clients and their workers.
"We all have a proactive approach to safety and through insightful risk management we can identify and manage the risks based on what is reasonably practical."
Monica and James have been passionate about the Hunter Safety Awards since inception.
"Safety is a mindset, and these awards help us develop a stronger safety mindset locally, and looking after locals means everything to us," Monica said. "Being proactive and initiative driven with work safety can also improve productivity, morale and overall culture.
"To be named the WHS Champion of the Year is an honour not only for myself, but for our team at Red Insight and an excellent demonstration of our commitment and passion towards safety.
"I am also incredibly proud of Fenech Demolition's success at this year's awards, of their hard work, their team and their commitment to safety."
Fenech Demolition Pty Ltd enjoyed dual major success at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards, named not only Best WHS Management System (SME) 2022 but also WHS Business of the Year 2022.
For company director and project manager Julian Fenech, the awards are recognition of Fenech Demolition's initiative and readiness to be leaders in small industry who takes Work, Health and Safety serious in the workplace.
"It's acknowledgement by industry peers that our business is safety conscious and that we care for the safety and wellbeing of our workers and of those who may enter the worksite. Our team are also proud that they too are being recognised for their effort and commitment to safety in the workplace and have been rewarded as well."
Fenech Demolition provide services in commercial and industrial demolition conducted in a range of industries such as mining, civil, building and rail.
"In addition to the demolition of structures and infrastructure, we also carry out asbestos removal, clean up and waste removal, site rehabilitation, civil works, and concrete crushing," Julian said.
Clients include Government agencies like the Department of Planning, Industry & Environment - Crown Lands, National Parks & Wildlife Services, NSW Department of Education and NSW Local Land Services.
Fenech also works with local Councils like Cessnock City Council and Muswellbrook Shire Council, and mines like Mach Energy Mount Pleasant, Bengalla Mining Company and Glenocore.
Fenech Demolition was born in January of 2008 when Julian, left his previous trade as a wall and floor tiler to pursue a career in demolition in which his father had previously worked in since the 1980s. Julian and his two brothers, Mark and Fidel, were familiar working in the demolition/construction industry since they were kids.
'My father (Toni) used to take us to work with him on most weekends and school holidays," Julian recalls.
"Toni instilled in us the foundation of a good work ethic. We were not scared to work or interact with people. This gave us the confidence and the drive to push through anything we put our minds too, including the strength to persevere through the ups and downs of having your own business and taking it to where it is today."
Julian started the business together with his wife, Priscilla, who takes care of the administrative and WHS side of the business.
"She has been my backbone and has supported me from day one," Julian said.
"I've always treated the business like it was one of my children in the sense of nurturing it and doing whatever it takes to help it grow into something better in order to help others through employment and building good work relationships with clients. This is what makes my job worthwhile and meaningful."
The team at Fenech Demolition come from a diverse background with years of industry experience within the demolition and construction industry.
"Our philosophy is to treat one another with respect and dignity like family," Julian said.
"We are more of a mateship than just a team of workers.
"In the future we would like to see our business capabilities grow where we are able take on board more clients and support more people including our indigenous brothers and sisters with employment opportunities."
Fenech Demolition is located at 3 Foresight Avenue, Tomago. For more information call 1300 336 324 or visit www.fenechdemolition.com.au.
Molycop is Australia's sole manufacturer of essential steel products, such as rail wheels, grinding media, anode pins and ingots for Australia's rail transportation, hard rock mining, aluminium smelting and metal forging industries.
With over 600 employees, safety has always been a core value at Molycop.
In heavy industry there are inherent risks and hazards in the workplace, requiring individuals to be alert and have their mind on the job.
Some of the silent side effects of mental health issues are; the inability to concentrate, difficulty with problem solving, poor decision-making skills, misunderstanding situations and people, poor situational awareness, and poor memory.
With this in mind, MOLYCOP worked together with creative agency Out of the Square (OOTS) to develop "Everyone Has A Story" Mental Health Initiative to highlight the importance of mental health.
MOLYCOP's aim was to normalise talking about the personal struggles that people deal with day to day, including within heavy industry organisations, with a predominantly male workforce.
"At Molycop we recognised that prioritising mental health would positively impact an individual's physical safety and keep them focused on situational awareness in the workplace," Michael Parker, President Molycop Australia, said.
"By investing in our people's mental health, we believed we would see long term improvements in all the above, which will positively impact our business."
The success of the initiative was recognised at the 2022 Hunter Safety Awards when MOLYCOP named Best Health & Wellbeing Program (Large Org.) and Most Innovative WHS Idea (Large Org.).
However, this is not just a win for MOLYCOP and Out of the Square, but a win for all the other industry partners who supported and participated in the EHAS project and have seen the positive impacts in their own workplaces.
They include: Academy Sheet Metal, Ampcontrol, ARTC, BAE Systems, Bloomfield Group, Bradken, Brain Industries, Bridon-Bekaert, City of Newcastle, Cowan Manufacturing, DSI Underground, Hornsby Transport , InfraBuild, Kings Engineering, Meadow Industries, Milltech, Monadelphous, NCIG, Pacific National, Port of Newcastle, Port Waratah, Rutherford Electrical, TLE, Tomago Aluminium, Varley, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Westrac.
"Organisations normally do their own programs," Michael said.
"In bringing organisations together, this reinforces the theme of working together, reaching out and helping each other.
"It's not a weakness to talk about what you're going through, and that's what underpins this whole initiative."
The "Everyone Has A Story" mental health initiative will continue to positively impact MOLYCOP's people; to empower them to reach out, ask for help, and improve their mental wellbeing.
This in turn will help to ensure their mental and physical safety. The EHAS project is innovative but is also something any business could implement.
"The courageous people who shared their story have done so much to not only help themselves and others but they have also broken down barriers," Marty Adnum Founder and Managing Director Out of the Square, said.
"Barriers in relation to talking about mental health but also traditional barriers between businesses.
"As this project united over 40 organizations, some competitors, for a common good, that is pretty special."
