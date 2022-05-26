Newcastle councillor calls for U-turn on plan to cap car parking on new residential buildings in the CBD

A Newcastle councillor has urged residents to consider what he believes are "drastic ramifications" of proposed changes to parking requirements for new residential developments.
Planned changes to the Development Control Plan, which City of Newcastle recently put on exhibition, will remove minimum parking requirements and introduce a maximum number of spaces for new developments in the CBD, The Junction, Hamilton and Darby Street.
Advertisement
Car spaces would be capped at an average of one per small or 1-2 bedroom unit and two for large or 3 bedroom dwellings.
Liberal councillor Callum Pull said he believed this would "aggravate the city's parking problem".
"You're putting residents in a position where they spill onto the street and are forced to take up already scarce on-street parking or use expensive, private parking stackers," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
The proposal follows a benchmarking exercise of Wollongong, Randwick, Melbourne, Maribyrnong and Canberra and analysis of Parramatta and North Sydney.
Council said current flat parking rates "which effectively combines both a minimum and a maximum rate" were no longer fit-for-purpose.
"The shift to maximum parking rates will help promote active transport, sustainability and net zero emissions in our city, noting the overall parking rate per development has also slightly increased in comparison to current parking requirements under the proposed changes," council said.
"Providing greater flexibility in parking rates will allow the provision of parking to be driven by market demands."
Cr Pull said he didn't think public transport was good enough to justify the rule.
"Like it or not, almost everyone owns a car," he said. "It's not just a matter of convenience, it's a matter of necessity.
"The council's job should be to accommodate peoples' transport choices, not pursue a green-left dream of no one owning cars."
The proposal is on exhibition at newcastle.nsw.gov.au/yoursay.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.