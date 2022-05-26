Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government
Council

Newcastle Liberal councillor Callum Pull calls for U-turn on capped car park plan for new residential developments

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
May 26 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle councillor calls for U-turn on plan to cap car parking on new residential buildings in the CBD

A Newcastle councillor has urged residents to consider what he believes are "drastic ramifications" of proposed changes to parking requirements for new residential developments.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.