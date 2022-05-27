AS OXLEY Superintendent Kylie Endemi prepares for her new role as Newcastle's top cop, she'll move on knowing she gave it her all.
"I feel like I have given it my blood, sweat and tears," she said.
Advertisement
"Because of Oxley Police District and the wonderful communities that I have had the privilege to serve, I think I will walk away a better cop and a better leader."
After three years heading up the local police force, Superintendent Endemi will make the move from the bush to the beach in November, to become commander of Newcastle City Police District.
But, she'll be taking the country way of doing things with her.
"I always put people first, that's my style and my nature," she said.
"I think that passion for policing the bush comes from growing up in it - it really is special to me - and I will never lose sight of the reason that we do what we do, and that is for the community.
"The wholesome country girl approach won't ever leave me, that's for sure."
IN THE NEWS:
Superintendent Endemi has seen her share of ups and downs across 12 years based in Tamworth, and almost three decades with NSW Police.
She took the lead of the Oxley command in early 2020, covering an area from Walcha to Willow Tree, mere moments before the COVID-19 pandemic took the world by storm.
"It was very important during that time to be a very constant, reassuring and encouraging leader," she said.
She's overseen crackdowns on crime waves across the years and has a strike force active in her district right now.
She said those times of adversity were difficult, but she'd seen firsthand how residents come together and prove their resilience.
Superintendent Endemi was the first woman to earn the top job in the Oxley command, and will be the first for the larger Newcastle post as well, taking over from Detective Superintendent Wayne Humphrey.
"It is important to acknowledge the women that paved the way and it's important to encourage and support the women in our organisation," she said.
Superintendent Endemi was recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours last year for developing "significant and positive community relations" in her role.
With her new chapter quickly approaching, it will be a bittersweet goodbye for Superintendent Endemi.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.