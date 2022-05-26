INDUSTRIOUS Newcastle Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate has taken out the A-League's young player of the year award.
The 22-year-old was presented the gong at the Dolan-Warren award's ceremony in Sydney last night.
In a breakout season, Thurgate scored a career best five goals and was a driving force in the centre of the park. If he wasn't making last runs into the box or creating score opportunities, Thurgate was producing lung-busting runs to back in defence to thwart opposition raids.
The win was the second time in a week Thurgate has been recognised after the took out the Newcastle Jets members player of the year.
He was selected in the Australian under-23s side to play at the Asian Cup but withdrew due to injury.
Melbourne Victory midfielder Jake Brimmer collected the Johnny Warren Medal as the A-League Men's best player, while Adelaide's Fiona Worts won the Julie Dolan Medallist for her prolific A-League Women's campaign.
Brimmer, who shared the Mark Viduka Medal with Central Coast's Kye Rowles following Victory's FFA Cup final win over the Mariners in February, finished a clear winner on 32 votes.
Brisbane Roar's Jay O'Shea (25) and Adelaide United's Craig Goodwin (24) finished second and third on the medal count.
Newcastle's Brazilian playmaker Daniel Penha and last year's joint winner, Macarthur FC captain Ulises Davila, rounded out the top five, finishing level on 23 votes.
It's the third time a Victory player has won the prize after Carlos Hernandez (2010) and Marco Rojas (2013).
In his second season with Victory following a move from Perth Glory, Brimmer scored seven goals as new coach Tony Popovic guided the team to a second-place finish.
For the club's dramatic transformation under him, Popovic was named men's coach of the year.
Western United defender Ben Garuccio's remarkable scorpion kick finish in February against Western Sydney was unsurprisingly named men's goal of the year.
ALW golden boot winner Fiona Worts took out the voting in the Julie Dolan Medal by a single vote from Brisbane Roar midfielder Katrina Gorry.
The English striker, who scored 13 goals in 14 games for the Reds, tallied 18 votes to Gorry's 17 as the Matildas' midfielder made a successful comeback to the game after taking time out for the birth of her daughter Harper.
Melbourne City's Holly McNamara and Sydney FC's Mackenzie Hawkesby finished tied on 15 votes with fellow Sky Blue Cortnee Vine rounding out the top five on 14 votes.
McNamara was named young player of the year while Sydney's Rachel Lowe won goal of the year.
Adelaide's Adrian Stenta was named women's coach of the year after guiding the Reds to their maiden finals campaign.
In other awards announced on Friday night, Socceroos midfielder Tom Rogic won the Men's PFA player of the year with Denis Genreau named Men's PFA young player of the year.
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr was named Women's PFA player of the year with Mary Fowler taking out the young player prize.
DOLAN WARREN AWARDS - 2021-22 ROLL OF HONOUR:-
Johnny Warren Medal: Jake Brimmer (Melbourne Victory)
Julie Dolan Medal: Fiona Worts (Adelaide United)
Men's Coach of the Year: Tony Popovic (Melbourne Victory)
Women's Coach of the Year: Adrian Stenta (Adelaide United)
Men's Young Player of the Year: Angus Thurgate (Newcastle Jets)
Women's Young Player of the Year: Holly McNamara (Melbourne City)
Men's Goal of the Year: Ben Garuccio (Western United)
Women's Goal of the Year: Rachel Lowe (Sydney FC)
Men's Golden Boot: Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City)
Women's Golden Boot: Fiona Worts (Adelaide United)
Men's Goalkeeper of the Year: Mark Birighitti (Central Coast Mariners)
Women's Goalkeeper of the Year: Casey Dumont (Melbourne Victory)
Club Championship Trophy: Melbourne City
Men's Referee of the Year: Alex King
Women's Referee of the Year: Lara Lee
Men's PFA Young Player of the Year: Denis Genreau
Women's PFA Young Player of the Year: Mary Fowler
Men's PFA Player of the Year: Tom Rogic
Women's PFA Player of the Year: Sam Kerr
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
