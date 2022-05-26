Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

What a star: Newcastle Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate named A-League's young player of the year

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated May 26 2022 - 11:19am, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REWARDED: Newcastle Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate.

INDUSTRIOUS Newcastle Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate has taken out the A-League's young player of the year award.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.