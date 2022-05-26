Detectives are appealing for information from the public to help find a man who has not been in touch with his family for almost 50 years, after his loved ones approached police in the Manning Valley - north of the Hunter - for help last year.
Brian Fulljames was last seen in Darwin around 1973; however, no family or associates have seen or heard from him since the late 1970s. At that time, he was aged 34 - he would now be 83.
Advertisement
A missing person's report was made by family members to officers attached to Manning Great Lake Police District last December.
Detectives initiated nationwide inquiries which - to date - have been unsuccessful and officers are now appealing for help from the public.
Family have told police he moved to Australia from New Zealand in 1968, living first in North Sydney before taking a job which saw him travelling around Australia. When he was last seen, Mr Fulljames was employed as a skipper on a shrimp trawler in the Northern Territory. Contact with his family ceased in the late 1970s.
His family has told police that he had a love for sailing boats and co-owned vessels with other members of the sailing community.
Family described Mr Fulljames as being of Caucasian appearance, with dark brown hair, blue eyes, 160cm to 170cm tall. He has also been known by the name Brian James.
Manning Great-Lakes Police District crime manager Detective Chief Inspector Rod Blackman said detectives hoped to provide answers to Mr Fulljames' family.
"Missing persons cases have a long-term and traumatic toll on families, many of whom never get over their loved ones vanishing," he said.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.