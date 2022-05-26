Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Manning Great Lakes police appeal for help in search of Brian Fulljames, last seen in 1970s

Updated May 26 2022 - 10:16pm, first published 10:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Fulljames. Picture: NSW Police

Detectives are appealing for information from the public to help find a man who has not been in touch with his family for almost 50 years, after his loved ones approached police in the Manning Valley - north of the Hunter - for help last year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.