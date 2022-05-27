Heavy fog has caused major delays at Newcastle Airport, with several flights unable to take off or land at the Williamtown facility on Friday morning.
Flights due to arrive in Newcastle from Brisbane, Melbourne and Canberra are listed as delayed - the earliest of those had initially been scheduled to touch-down at 7.15am.
Three flights from Newcastle to Brisbane, and one each to Melbourne and Canberra are also on hold because of weather conditions, with passengers waiting in the terminal for the sky to clear.
"We are experiencing extensive delays at Newcastle Airport this morning due to the fog," Newcastle Airport said in a statement.
"Please check directly with your airline for the latest on flight departures and arrivals."
