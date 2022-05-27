Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jackson Baker eyes dream return to G-Land

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated May 27 2022 - 12:03am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jackson Baker. Picture: WSL

Merewether's Jackson Baker will start the second half of his rookie Championship Tour season with a special return to G-Land in Indonesia in a heat against 11-time world champion Kelly Slater as early as Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.