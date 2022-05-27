Jackson Baker eyes dream return to G-Land

Merewether's Jackson Baker will start the second half of his rookie Championship Tour season with a special return to G-Land in Indonesia in a heat against 11-time world champion Kelly Slater as early as Saturday.
Baker, who finished just inside the mid-season cut, opens his G-Land campaign against Slater and West Australian Jack Robinson in heat two.
"I said at the start of the year that once I qualified my main goal for the year was, always to make the cut, but to get to G-Land," Baker said.
"That's where me and my dad [Guy] used to do father-son trips growing up. I've got a fair bit of experience there. To be able to go over there and take the old boy there when I'm paying - it's on me old boy so don't worry - it's going to be pretty special.
"It'll almost be weird that it's my first year on tour, G-Land is back on tour and it's somewhere my dad took me for father-son trips to get me better at backside surfing and backside barrels. I'll see if those years paid off."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
