Newcastle Rugby League: Jarred Anderson closing in on first game for new club Cessnock

By Max McKinney
May 27 2022 - 8:00am
CHANGE OF CLUBS: Jarred Anderson joined Cessnock after playing for Kurri last season. Picture: Marina Neil

Cessnock coach Harry Siejka has hailed his club's recruitment of Jarred Anderson as a "massive coup" with the back-rower a chance to make his Goannas debut against Central today.

