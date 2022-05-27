Barnaby choice is simple - it's time to go

Now we have a new government and one that has made big commitments to this region. For the past nine years, the people of the Hunter have elected representatives from the opposition benches without demanding large investments and funding for the community. This year was different: three of the four Hunter seats were on margins of 5 per cent or less. Under pressure to retain these seats, Labor made over $650 million in commitments to the Hunter region. I'm proud that my efforts over two campaigns may have assisted in bringing about the investment the people of our community deserve.