Barnaby choice is simple - it's time to go

BARNABY Joyce has to be the worst example of a NIMBY we have in Australia.
He rails against mining on the Liverpool Plains but actively promotes environmental destruction everywhere else. He blackmails a hopeless Liberal government into swapping insincere and clearly unreliable support for net zero for a massive Nationals slush fund, then declares himself the leader of a successful conservative charge at the election.
Advertisement
I have the highest regard for all who work in the agricultural sector but cannot, for the life of me, understand why those with the most to lose through environmental devastation continue to support a party that has no environmental integrity, is hell-bent on mining-over-all and places no value at all on maintaining strong government.
Are Nationals voters simply boiling frogs or do they really hate urban dwellers that much? Darren Chester is so clearly the obvious choice for leader and Bridget Archer must be the deputy. We need a National Party with at least some intellect and integrity.
WHEN will Barnaby Joyce go away? There he was again, out spruiking his so-called success in the election.
He said that the seat of Hunter was a 'win' for them. And suggesting the Nationals won't support net zero by 2050. Doh! By next week Joyce will probably be a member of the Nationals, but not the leader, he will be sitting on the opposition bench as the Member for New England.
All those millions he promised to electorates to buy votes. Not happening. Unwanted and in a perilous position for one with his ego. However, not forgotten in the minds of the many Liberals who lost their seats because of you.
I'M sure I'm not the only Herald reader to note John Tierney's attempt to rewrite history in his "Seinfeld" election op-ed, ("Frank poll assessment: No democratic serenity with Seinfeld result", Opinion, 26/5).
The suggestion that voters knew what John Howard's policies were prior to voting in 1996 is laughable. Howard, following the "fightback" election in '93, was the originator of the "small target" campaign. His two main policies were that he wasn't Keating and he wanted Australians to be "comfortable and relaxed." He did release an 18-inch stack of policy papers a day or two before the election. And of course who can forget his "core" and "non-core" promises.
As for Mr Tierney's claim that decisive government was impossible during the Gillard years - that government passed more legislation than Morrison's did, including the EIS, the NDIS and Maternal Leave scheme. And adding insult to injury Mr Tierney praises the Gillard energy policy and falsely claims that the Greens stymied it.
This from someone who was in a party room that replaced Malcolm Turnbull with Tony Abbott and then as a senator voted against Kevin Rudd's energy scheme, which, incidentally, Malcolm Turnbull supported.
JOHN Davies seems to have his finger on the computer pulse regarding gas availability and pricing.
Maths isn't my finest feature, but I haven't observed my gas account being four times more expensive than it was three years ago as John Davies announced ("Prices make Labor policies unworkable", Letters 26/5).
The important aspect of John's letter is the emphasis on "this is only the first of many problems that will make many of Labor's policies unworkable and deliver only serious harm to the economy". The revelations John is making will pale into insignificance if the world unrest can't quickly be overcome.
There will be variables (not only Labor's policies) that have not been experienced which will affect the economy and It would be a brave person who predicts the future. It won't be "business as usual".
ANOTHER election is done. I'm confident most people are breathing a sigh of relief about that and having run as a major-party candidate, I am definitely enjoying some post-election peace.
On the day my candidacy was announced, I promised to be a positive voice for Shortland, and I am proud that I did not digress from that commitment through the campaign. Despite some truly vile behaviour across the state during this election, in Shortland we showed each other respect and civility consistently.
Now we have a new government and one that has made big commitments to this region. For the past nine years, the people of the Hunter have elected representatives from the opposition benches without demanding large investments and funding for the community. This year was different: three of the four Hunter seats were on margins of 5 per cent or less. Under pressure to retain these seats, Labor made over $650 million in commitments to the Hunter region. I'm proud that my efforts over two campaigns may have assisted in bringing about the investment the people of our community deserve.
I congratulate my opponent, Pat Conroy, for being returned as the member for Shortland. Now is the time to deliver on those big commitments; our community is watching, and each of us will be holding this government to account, to deliver on every single one of the promises it made to the wonderful people of the Hunter throughout the last six weeks.
Advertisement
THE Steve Irwin Sea Shepherd vessel is in need of a permanent home, ("'Sea' history aboard an old Shepherd", Herald, 26/5).
It is currently at Thales at Carrington for some restoration. Once restored and the previous Maritime Museum building on Newcastle Harbour at Honeysuckle (now leased by Michael Hope) is complete, the Steve Irwin could conduct harbour and river cruises and be moored at Hope on the Harbour. This locale would be more in keeping with the heritage building than the Queens Wharf, which needs complete redevelopment.
THE University of Newcastle is committed to ensuring that our campuses are a safe place for all students and staff.
Any experience of sexual assault and sexual harassment is completely unacceptable, on or off campus, and every member of our community has the right to feel safe.
This week's march against sexual violence, which I participated in with students and a number of my colleagues, highlighted the opportunity to work together with our community to find solutions to this pressing societal problem. We will continue to work with our student representative organisations, especially those representing marginalised groups, expert independent groups and other universities to learn about best practices and address the issues raised in the national student safety survey.
IT didn't take long for Labor to find a replacement "mean girl" after the embarrassing rejection of Kristina Keneally. Tanya Plibersek's comment on Peter Dutton's appearance was interesting in that if it had been made by a Liberal male about a Labor female, I guarantee the leftist media reaction would have been a little different.
Advertisement
SEEMS we've found a replacement for departing "mean girl" Kristina Keneally ... hey Tanya!
THE complete repudiation of both the former prime minister and his Coalition seems to have been missed by John Tierney, ("Frank poll assessment: No democratic serenity with Seinfeld result", Opinion, 26/5). His assessment that the many issues, so strongly supported by widely different people during the election, were "nothing much", is breathtaking. With views such as this Mr Tierney must have been hibernating in a sealed capsule since the 1970s.
GOOD to see Peter Dutton leading the LNP. It virtually assures Labor a second term in office after the next election.
OPEN letter to the ALP. It was a climate election, right? There is no time left to waste. Net zero by 2030, or we are all done for. That is why it was a climate election. So deal with the Greens and the Teals, for the sake of our future.
THUMBS up to Labor for allowing the Murugappan family to go back to their home in Biloela. Thumbs down to the Libs for creating the inhumane situation in the first place. Three cheers for this gutsy family.
SUSSAN Ley for Shadow Treasurer.
Advertisement
RECENTLY I injured myself at home which led to me being admitted to Lake Macquarie Private Hospital. From the time I walked through the emergency doors to my departure three days later I was overwhelmed by the professionalism of the staff. Doctors, nurses, wardsmen, cleaners and kitchen staff; I could not thank them enough for the treatment I received. These people are special, caring, passionate, professionals who go about their duties without any fuss. Thank you all for your help in my time of need.
IN reply to Peter Mullins, ("Why I'm switching off a game I used to love", Letters, 25/5), re rugby league turn offs. I'd also like to mention the five-minute 'committee meetings' deciding whether they'll kick a goal or not.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.