Enrol for a great education Advertising Feature

Excellence in education: Students in the chapel at St Joseph's Lochinvar which is one of 58 schools across the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle. Enrolments for 2023 are now open across all schools. Picture: Supplied.

DISCOVER your local school in the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle.



The Catholic Schools Office (CSO) is responsible for the leadership, operation and management of co-education schools which educate more than 21,000 students in 58 schools across the Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle.

Serving the communities of Newcastle, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens and Hunter Regions, our Catholic Schools ensure each and every student receives a quality education in a supportive environment and has the opportunity to grow academically, spiritually, physically and emotionally.

Our Catholic school family welcomes all who seek the life long-value of Catholic education and strives to help every child reach their potential.



We cater to a range of learning needs and endeavour to support each individual in their learning journey.



We aim for our graduates to live prosperous, purposeful lives, who aspire to make meaningful contributions to their community.

Our dedicated teachers and learning support staff delivers high-quality education supported by 21st-century technologies across a broad range of subjects, where students are invited to discover and develop their individual skills, talents and abilities.



Along with a challenging academic curriculum, students can apply their unique skills and interests in a variety of co-curricular pursuits.



Some of these include social justice initiatives, STEM, music, drama, visual arts, debating, public speaking and representative sport.

Our students enjoy excellent facilities, such as state-of-the-art learning hubs and libraries, sporting spaces, STEM laboratories and workshops.



Other facilities include theatres, industrial kitchens and cafés in our secondary schools for those studying the Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses.

We firmly believe that all students are entitled to a safe and supportive school environment where they feel comfortable, relaxed and valued.



Our schools provide several programs to ensure the transition into school, at any stage, is a smooth and positive experience for all students and their families.

Enrolments for 2023 are now open.



Enrolments are open for all, ranging from Kindergarten to Year 7 and right through to senior students, across the Catholic Schools of Maitland-Newcastle communities.



For more information including a list of schools in the Newcastle and Maitland area, please visit the website at www.mn.catholic.edu.au.