Preparations are well underway for the biggest school production in the Hunter region.
Rehearsals for Star Struck began in April, with more than 3500 students from schools around the region ready to sing and dance their way across the stage.
Advertisement
This year the performance will celebrate its 30th running, with the theme "iconic", taking viewers on a journey representing movie musicals, singing legends, fashion and Newcastle itself.
"Star Struck has become an iconic institution in Newcastle, there is no one that doesn't know what it is. It has become iconic over the years," said Star Struck operations manager Kasey Horner.
"The idea of iconic has been in the works since 2020 because we thought iconic would be amazing for our 30-year show and we have worked toward that, with some ideas floating around for next year already."
Star Struck sees students from across Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast regions come together to showcase the talent of students and teachers in dance, drama, music, stage production and puppetry.
There was a great buzz about as 120 excited high school students rehearsed at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Tuesday.
These students were selected following auditions that see over 200 people audition for 50 spots on the music team and more than 300 audition for 100 spots on the dance team.
"The vibe and the energy is always amazing. The kids love it, the teachers love it and after so many years of unknowns people are just really grateful to be back out there performing," said Ms Horner.
"It's always such a good vibe, such a good feeling. Not only is it a great performing arts event but it just does so much for student wellbeing as well. They get to meet people, work with different teachers and chorographers, musicians and they just gain so much out of it, even beyond the performing experience.
"Even if they don't get in, either way they get to work with industry professionals throughout the auditions, learn routines and gain some audition skills so if they don't make it this time they are more prepared for next time."
Iconic will be held at Newcastle Entertainment Centre on Friday 17 June at 11am and 7pm and on Saturday 18 June at 1pm and 7pm.
The audience will receive a few surprises in this year's show, with the choir back for the first time following the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are doing something a little different with the choir this year, they won't be positioned where they normally are behind the stage," said Ms Horner.
Advertisement
"We have got them within the seating next to the audience and they are doing a few surprises which they are very excited about and we can't wait for everybody to see what we are doing with it."
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.