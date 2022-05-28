Exciting contest of styles looms in A-League grand final: The Lowedown

It's been quite a week for football diehards, and there is an A-League grand final tonight and a Champions League final at 5am on Sunday morning to complete the smorgasbord.
Both are accessible on free-to-air TV so no excuses for not watching punters.
On Wednesday night we watched Barcelona play an A-League select squad and it was a very enjoyable watch for almost everyone, except any punters who piled into the $1.20 available for the Catalonian giants.
They collected eventually but not before the locals had given a good account of themselves and proven to all and sundry that even the best teams can be exploited on the counter-attack by sides of lesser prowess when opportunity presents.
Barcelona played well enough to show their superiority in fluency, technique and pressing the ball when it suited them.
The All Stars showed what a disciplined defensive shape and ambition in transition can provide.
We all marvelled at what Gavi at 17 presents for Barca and perhaps the most talented mass substitution late we have seen in Australia, when pride was on the line and Alba, Aubameyang, De Jong (Frankie) and Fati sauntered onto the arena for a brief but important cameo.
A word too for Anthony Caceres and Milos Ninkovic, whose technique stood up at important pressure moments for the All Stars.
Tonight's grand final has a similar sort of feel to it in many ways, but without the gulf in class between the two combatants.
Melbourne City, as my old teammate Andy Harper described this week, "have declared completely their intent to be a powerhouse", Western United desperate to consolidate themselves in their third season in the A-League.
City, searching for a Premier's plate-grand final double in consecutive seasons, will look to dominate the game as they did belatedly against Adelaide in last week's semi-final.
Western United will be very happy to accept the underdog tag, less possession than their opponents and back their ability in transition and at set pieces to cause sufficient damage.
It has been interesting to watch the change in approach in John Aloisi's coaching in the past two seasons, softening the devotion to a curriculum that almost demanded a certain approach to a more pragmatic use of the individual qualities of his squad members and a plan to suit.
It's an approach that has worked exceptionally well this season, thwarted an in-form Melbourne Victory in last week's semi-final, albeit with luck at crucial moments, and can do so again tonight.
I sense a real togetherness in Western United, similar to when an ageing Brisbane side upset Branko Culina's gun Sydney Croatia in a NSL grand final a million years ago. There was a sense that day that this was the last chance to win something for the core of the side, and those experienced players stood up on the big stage.
Gutted for Nikolai Topor-Stanley, that rare injury for him will deny participation, along with marquee man Alessandro Diamanti. But Lacroix, Kilkenny, Prijovic and keeper Jamie Young all fit the description of players knowing that chances of silverware are running short.
City on paper look a little more potent than United, but coach Patrick Kisnorbo has a big decision to make in whether to start with Florent Berenguer, who was rusty last week after injury, or youngster Marco Tilio, who was close to their best when he came on.
They have a big-name front three whose greatest strength is their mobility. Ironically, McLaren, Leckie and Nabbout are most effective in transition and the biggest danger they might present is in countering the counter-attack. Is that clear?
Josh Risdon's return gives Western potentially two of the best attacking fullbacks in the league, along with Ben Garruccio and an excellent supply line for crosses into the box, as well as better balance in defence.
An excellent contest of styles and an exciting game in prospect.
May the best team win, and then the Reds triumph early tomorrow morning? That would be a near-perfect week.
