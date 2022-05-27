Jets striker Jemma House could be rushed back into Newcastle Olympic's starting side against NPLW Northern NSW leaders Warners Bay on Saturday night with attacking players Keea Parrish and Laura Hall unavailable.
Sixth-placed Olympic are looking to build momentum after a much-needed 5-2 win over third-placed Maitland last weekend.
House is returning from a fractured leg and made her first appearance this year with 25 minutes off the bench against the Magpies.
Coach Paul DeVitis had hoped to ease her back in but is likely to call on the league's two-time leading scorer and 2020 player of the year to replace Parrish up front in the round-10 match at John Street Oval and is weighing up his options to fill the void left by the absence of attacking midfielder Hall.
"Having Keea and Laura out is a huge blow, especially Laura because she is our workhorse in the midfield," DeVitis said.
"I wanted to give Jemma a few light weeks but she's pulled up fine, it's just match fitness will be a bit of a struggle but there's a high chance I'm going to start her and try to get 50 or 60 minutes.
"In the midfield I'm going to have to throw someone in there who's not really a midfielder."
Goalkeeper Natalie Wiseman remains out injured after missing the Maitland match with a shoulder complaint. Sixteen-year-old Sienna Williams will again step up from Olympic's 17s side.
Alesha Clifford, who can play up front or at the back, is likely to return from illness.
DeVitis said the match presented "a great chance" to make up some ground on the teams above them. But to do so, Olympic (on nine points) will have to turn the tables on Warners Bay (19), who were 5-1 winners when the two sides met on May 10.
Warners Bay will be at full strength but coach Craig Atkins was expecting "a different game" this time around.
"Obviously Jemma House is back, which strengthens them, and they scored a few goals last week so defensively we're going to have to be very tight, make sure our second and third defenders are on high alert," Atkins said.
Also on Saturday night, fifth-placed Adamstown (10) play Charlestown (13), who are fourth, at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility.
Maitland (15) host second-placed Broadmeadow (19) at Cooks Square Park on Sunday. The Magpies are coming off just their second loss of the season while Magic drew 2-2 with Azzurri last round and lost 1-0 to Adamstown the week before.
Mid Coast and New Lambton play a Saturday-Sunday double-header. Both sides are rooted to the bottom of the table after winless starts.
Mid Coast have played only five games and the Eagles six times. They meet in a rescheduled round-three clash at Taree on Saturday then at Alder Park on Sunday.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
